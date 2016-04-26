Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Automatic robot vacuum cleaner. Robotic device for house cleaning, professional cleaning. Washing vacuum cleaner. Man holding mobile phone. Smartphone with app. Green screen chroma key. Smart home.
Management and use of a robot vacuum cleaner with smartphone. Smartphone with chromakey in hand
top view studying and technology concept; a green screen phone beside a pencil and note paper on table
Smartphone Green Background
top view studying and technology concept; a green screen phone beside a pencil and note paper on table
top view studying and technology concept; a green screen phone beside a pencil and note paper on table
Abstract modern hi-tech style vector background
Paris, France - Apr 21, 2016: Newest Apple Computers iPhone SE smartphone after unboxing on green background featuring 12 megapixel camera and Apple logotype - tilt-shift lens used

See more

1286520649

See more

1286520649

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124379754

Item ID: 2124379754

Automatic robot vacuum cleaner. Robotic device for house cleaning, professional cleaning. Washing vacuum cleaner. Man holding mobile phone. Smartphone with app. Green screen chroma key. Smart home.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • 12.8 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

V

vimpro