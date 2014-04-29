Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Auto tire in isometry. Set of car tires with different treads. Different 3d auto tire. Auto tire icons on white background. Tire clipart with different tread pattern. EPS 10 vector illustration
Stainless steel bolt and nut
four wheels stand without car body
3d tires car group isolated over white background
Coils of black cable isolated on white background
Car tires on white background
bolt and nut isolated on white background
High resolution 3d render of new tyres isolated on white

See more

217239883

See more

217239883

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132709109

Item ID: 2132709109

Auto tire in isometry. Set of car tires with different treads. Different 3d auto tire. Auto tire icons on white background. Tire clipart with different tread pattern. EPS 10 vector illustration

Formats

  • 2900 × 2100 pixels • 9.7 × 7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 724 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 362 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

YUL1 Andrew

YUL1 Andrew