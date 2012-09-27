Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Austrian Alps. Ischgl, Paznaun Valley in Tyrol. Early afternoon, 2700 m. High altitude skies, jagged pinnacles and panoramic wilderness summits of this pristine mountain environment.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

43071901

Stock Photo ID: 43071901

Austrian Alps. Ischgl, Paznaun Valley in Tyrol. Early afternoon, 2700 m. High altitude skies, jagged pinnacles and panoramic wilderness summits of this pristine mountain environment.

Photo Formats

  • 3587 × 2391 pixels • 12 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Andrey_Popov

Andrey_Popov