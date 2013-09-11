Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Australian landscape with geological feature of rock formations and specific vegetation. Windiana Gorge National Park, Western Australia, Australia.
Photo Formats
2400 × 1800 pixels • 8 × 6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.