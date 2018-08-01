Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
August 1, 2018: Muxin Art Museum, dedicated to celebrating and showcasing the lifelong work of the artist, writer, and poet Mu Xin, is located in the historic scenic water town, Wuzhen in China
Formats
5618 × 3753 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG