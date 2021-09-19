Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085883861
AUGSBURG, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 19, 2021: Exterior view of an advertising sign from the STARBUCKS restaurant in city Augsburg, Germany
W
By Wolfilser
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
advertisingadvertising signarchitecturebillboardbrandbuildingbusinesscoffeecommercialcommercial panelcompanycompany boardcompany logocompany signdisplaydrinkeconomyemblemexteriorfacadefast foodfast food restaurantfontfoodgastronomyindustrial estateindustryinscriptionlogomarketmarketingnobodyofferoutdooroutsiderestaurantretail storeretail tradesaleshopsignsign boardsnackspecialty shopstarbuckssymboltexttradeurban
Categories: Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist