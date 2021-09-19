Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085883846
AUGSBURG, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 19, 2021: Branch of the Stadtsparkasse Bank in the city of Augsburg, Germany
W
By Wolfilser
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accountadvertisingarchitecturebankbank buildingbanking housebranchbrandbuildingbusinesscashcitycommercialcompanycompany logocompany signcreditdebtseconomyeditorialemblemeuroexchangeexteriorfacadefinancefontfrontgermanyhouseindustrial estateindustryinscriptionlogomarketingmoneynobodyoutsidepropertyreal estatesalesavings bankshopsignsparkassestadtsparkassestreetsymboltextwall
Categories: Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist