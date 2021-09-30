Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098728553
Audio sound DJ mixer control panel remote for music and vocals. Professional mixing console in radio studio. Recording mixing desk with selective focus
H
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
acousticadjusteraudioaudio controlaudio sound mixerboardbroadcastbroadcastingbuttonchannelconsolecontroldeskdjequalizerfrequencylevellistenmediamicrophonemixmixermixingmixing consolemusicmusicalmusicianpanelproductionprofessionalradiorecordremoteslidersoundsound checkstereostudioswitchviewvocalsvolume
Categories: Technology, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist