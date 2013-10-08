Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Auckland suburb, Waiake Beach, New Zealand - May 31 2020: the view of rain drops on a window with blurred city background with residential buildings and cars on May 31 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Formats
3074 × 2049 pixels • 10.2 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG