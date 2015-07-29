Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
An attractive young man in an elegant evening suit stands at the entrance to the bedroom in a luxury apartment in the subdued night light. Glamor lifestyle. Men's fashion.
Beautiful young girl in a luxury pink dress | Prom Night
Beautiful young girl in a luxury pink dress | Prom Night
The bride sits on the stairs near the wedding dress. Bride with elegant hairstyle and makeup. Wedding day. Beautiful woman getting ready for wedding day. Sensual moment.
beautiful girl in wedding dress. Fashion photo shoot.
Beautiful bride dress fluttering between buildings
A woman in a ball gown melts on a ladder and holds feathers over her head
Beautiful fabulous woman in black pants and white shirt. Fashionable and elegant look.

See more

779141146

See more

779141146

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138023425

Item ID: 2138023425

An attractive young man in an elegant evening suit stands at the entrance to the bedroom in a luxury apartment in the subdued night light. Glamor lifestyle. Men's fashion.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3648 × 5472 pixels • 12.2 × 18.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kiselev Andrey Valerevich

Kiselev Andrey Valerevich