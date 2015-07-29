Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
An attractive young man in an elegant evening suit stands at the entrance to the bedroom in a luxury apartment in the subdued night light. Glamor lifestyle. Men's fashion.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3648 × 5472 pixels • 12.2 × 18.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG