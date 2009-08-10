Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Attractive young caucasian bare-chested man sitting on the rock on the beach. Scenic ocean view, morning, wearing jeans. High quality photo
Young mother and her little girl relaxing at the beach
Full body barefoot African American man in sportswear doing stretching exercise for legs while training on sandy beach near sea
Travelers Asian girl holding a camera on a beautiful beach vacation.
Beautiful casual woman with a laptop on the beach with the sea in the background
Beautiful young woman relaxing and enjoying a summer holiday, sitting on a rock platform on the shore of a beach and covering herself in a white fabric sarong during a breezy day. Outdoors lifestyle.
Portrait beautiful young asian woman relax smile leisure around beach sea ocean on travel vacation trip
fitness, sport, people and lifestyle concept - woman making yoga exercises on mat. Side view of fitness woman. Sportswoman training on seaside promenade

See more

477073246

See more

477073246

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124721505

Item ID: 2124721505

Attractive young caucasian bare-chested man sitting on the rock on the beach. Scenic ocean view, morning, wearing jeans. High quality photo

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5948 × 3965 pixels • 19.8 × 13.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aleksandr Guskov

Aleksandr Guskov