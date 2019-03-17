Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Attractive lady walks through the winter streets of the city with a cup of coffee in these and looks at the historic architecture with a serious face during a snowfall.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6048 × 3905 pixels • 20.2 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 646 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 323 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG