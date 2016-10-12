Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
An attractive girl records her sports on video and smiles at the camera. A sports instructor explains the exercises. Yoga and sports at home on the mat. High quality photo
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5878 × 3919 pixels • 19.6 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG