Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091660508
Attractive delighted European woman holding a jar with anti-aging moisturizing smoothing cream and applying it on her face, smiles cutely looking at camera against beige background with copy ad space
T
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
advertisinganti-agingbackgroundbeautifulbeautybeigebrunettecaucasiancleancleansingclearclose-upconceptcopy spacecosmeticscosmetologyeyesfacefreshgorgeousheads hothealthhealthyisolatedlipsmakeupmassagemoisturizingnudepamperpamperingperfectportraitprettypurerejuvenationsensualityshinyskin caresoftspatouchingtreatmentwomanwrinkleyouth
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist