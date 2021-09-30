Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100694567
Attractive curly bearded indian guy sitting on couch, using laptop and headset, having video conference with client while working from home at lockdown, wearing jacket and shorts, copy space
UKRAINE
P
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultalonecallcallingchatcheerfulcomfycommunicationcomputerconferencecontractorconversationcouchcovid-19digitaleasternempty spacefree spacefreelancergadgetguyhandsomehappinesshappyhinduhomeindependentindianjacketlaptoplifestylelockdownmalemanmillennialnomadonlinepandemicquarantinesittingsmilingsofastudenttalkingtechnologyvideoworkingyoungyouth
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist