Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
an attractive brunette woman in a beige dress with a laptop against the wall. online training and work. remote work for mom on maternity leave. appliances and electronics for home and office.
Businesswoman holding laptop for search and check information report
Asian beauty woman use a credit card to make purchases using a computer through the internet With a happy smiling face, being a new normal online business In the shopping experience from home.
Young pretty woman holding laptop at home
Young female person using laptop and lying on bed wit white linens in morning, watching thumbs up. Concept of internet and social networks.
Asian beautiful woman Using laptop Search the internet She smiled and was happy. In the bedroom
Portrait of smart female 30s with beautiful smile holding silver notebook opened looking on camera, being pleased over grey wall
beautiful young smiling woman with laptop

See more

683064586

See more

683064586

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137422037

Item ID: 2137422037

an attractive brunette woman in a beige dress with a laptop against the wall. online training and work. remote work for mom on maternity leave. appliances and electronics for home and office.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrey Sayfutdinov

Andrey Sayfutdinov