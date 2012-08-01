Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
an attractive brunette woman in a beige dress with a laptop against the wall. online training and work. remote work for mom on maternity leave. appliances and electronics for home and office.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG