Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082935845
An attractive blonde holds a Christmas fire and fir branches in her hands and laughs against the background of a gray wall. Christmas mood. The holiday comes to us
p
By poleshuk
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accessorybeautifulbeautybengal firebengal lightblondecaucasiancelebratecelebrationcheerfulchristmas holidayschristmas momentscoldcurlycuteemotionenjoyeuropeanexpressionfashionfemalefungirlhappinesshappyhappy new yearholidayknitted hatlaughleisurelightmagicmagic of christmasmerry christmasmodelnew yearpartyprettyrelaxscarfsmilesparklesparklerstylewinterwinter holidaywomanyoung
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist