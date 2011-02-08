Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
An attractive blond woman holding the side of a blank billboard looking at the blank space, the board is a uniform color so you can make it larger if you wish to add your own image or message.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Photo Formats
5054 × 3370 pixels • 16.8 × 11.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG