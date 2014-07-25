Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Attentive mother and son taking pictures in forest. Family with modern cameras lying on ground, holding camera and binoculars. Parenting, family, leisure concept
brutal hunter, bearded man in warm hat with a gun in his hand, a knife a backpack and smoking pipe in the wild forest in the autumn
Two guys in a military kit. In the forest attacks from the back.
brunette woman alone in the forest wearing scottish cell dress
Two friends hiker on country walk on a pine wood forrest together
Tourists travel across the Crimea in a hike through forests and mountains. Active young people in search of adventure, Crimea, Russia
Two guys in a military kit. In the forest attacks from the back.
brutal hunter, bearded man in warm hat with a gun in his hand, a knife a backpack and smoking pipe in the wild forest in the autumn

See more

354673913

See more

354673913

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137728983

Item ID: 2137728983

Attentive mother and son taking pictures in forest. Family with modern cameras lying on ground, holding camera and binoculars. Parenting, family, leisure concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5829 × 3891 pixels • 19.4 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

KAMPUS

KAMPUS