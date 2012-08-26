Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Atmospheric landscape with ripples on water surface of deep mountain lake of phantom blue color among sharp rocks and high mountains. Wonderful dramatic view to deep blue mountain lake and rocky cliff
Edit
Rila mountain with the 7 lakes
Outstanding view of blue water of a small lake while trekking to the Karambar Lake.
Mountain scene in Wales
irish landscape
Beinn Eighe National Nature Reserve
Majestic landscape with mountain and lake
landscape of mountains, clouds, fog, green grass, snow, lake

See more

468043934

See more

468043934

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2107883036

Item ID: 2107883036

Atmospheric landscape with ripples on water surface of deep mountain lake of phantom blue color among sharp rocks and high mountains. Wonderful dramatic view to deep blue mountain lake and rocky cliff

Formats

  • 4200 × 2803 pixels • 14 × 9.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

daniilphotos

daniilphotos