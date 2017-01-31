Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Atmosphere brainstorming session of a startup company, two founders of the company attended a meeting to plan the management and financial growth of the company. Management startup company concept.
Business Team Corporate Organization Meeting Concept.
Team of business people working together in the meeting room office, teamwork background charts and graphs banner, double exposure successful teamwork,business planning concept.
businesswoman and businessmen team meeting to plan strategies to increase business income. brainstorming graph analysis and discussing for the new target success.
Business people partners discussing in meeting (conference) documents and ideas in a modern office

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132042357

Item ID: 2132042357

Atmosphere brainstorming session of a startup company, two founders of the company attended a meeting to plan the management and financial growth of the company. Management startup company concept.

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Pickadook

Pickadook