Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
An athletic girl does yoga for fun on the mat. Line the Assana Downward Facing Dog. Adho mukha shvanasana. Bright studio for yoga and stretching
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5981 × 3987 pixels • 19.9 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG