Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Athletic fit woman working out on outdoor sports ground against the background of the sea
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5535 × 3214 pixels • 18.5 × 10.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 581 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 291 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG