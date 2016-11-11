Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Athletic fit woman in sportswear posing against the background of the sea at bright sunny day
Slim young athletic woman bending on knees and smiling at camera on city waterfront
sexy woman on the beach relaxing in the summer
sunny summer
Front view of happy young African American woman in yellow bikini standing on the beach. She is smiling
Young adult slim woman in 20s posing on rocks on adriatic sea coast wearing bikini. Toned image.
runner athlete running at tropical park. woman fitness sunrise jogging workout wellness concept.
Beautiful blonde girl with a landscape in the background

See more

553245340

See more

553245340

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132464967

Item ID: 2132464967

Athletic fit woman in sportswear posing against the background of the sea at bright sunny day

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5490 × 3660 pixels • 18.3 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Vladimir Sukhachev

Vladimir Sukhachev