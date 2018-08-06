Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Athlete dressed in black tight clothes stands in the starting position for running on the asphalt in the bright sunset rays of the sun
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5308 × 3539 pixels • 17.7 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG