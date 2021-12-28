Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Athens, Greece - December 28, 2021: Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Apostles, a monument of 11th century Byzantine architecture and antique artifacts on the territory of the Athenian Agora.
