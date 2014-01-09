Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Assortment of fresh vegetables. Tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, eggplant, leeks, cucumbers, onions, basil, sweet peppers, cauliflower. Beautiful display window with vegetables in the store. Vertical frame.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

35948902

Stock Photo ID: 35948902

Assortment of fresh vegetables. Tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, eggplant, leeks, cucumbers, onions, basil, sweet peppers, cauliflower. Beautiful display window with vegetables in the store. Vertical frame.

Photo Formats

  • 2912 × 4368 pixels • 9.7 × 14.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

hvoya

hvoya