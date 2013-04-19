Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Assistant director with clapperboard on set. Close-up of firecrackers for filming a movie, advertising, TV series. Modern photography technique.
Formats
4128 × 2752 pixels • 13.8 × 9.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG