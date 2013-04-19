Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Assistant director with clapperboard on set. Close-up of firecrackers for filming a movie, advertising, TV series. Modern photography technique.
Reading, Berkshire, England - May 03, 2018, representation of Russian espionage with the onset of a new cold war between the ease and the west
BEKASI, WEST JAVA, INDONESIA. AUGUST 14, 2018 : Office Remote for android App with magnifying on Smartphone screen. Office Remote is a freeware web browser developed by Microsoft Corporation
Background on a medical topic, pills, medicines
Accounting mess
Business accounting
Business table with social distancing and working from home concept. Selective focus.
Modern LED lighting on white background.

See more

713633734

See more

713633734

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Rarely used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123109137

Item ID: 2123109137

Assistant director with clapperboard on set. Close-up of firecrackers for filming a movie, advertising, TV series. Modern photography technique.

Formats

  • 4128 × 2752 pixels • 13.8 × 9.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Grusho Anna

Grusho Anna