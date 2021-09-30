Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102439841
Assistant cadastral service worker conducts surveying and topographic measurements holding geodetic device, standing outdoors.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adventureagriculturalagricultureareaautomatic levelsautumnblueboundariescadastral surveyschartcontour linecountrysidecross-sectiondatadiagramdirectiondistancedrawingselevationfieldgeologic surveygraphirrigationlandscapelifestylelocationmapnatureoutdoorpeoplepersonpile setting outplanprocessingprofilerelief modelroute surveysetting-out surveyshapesummertheodolitestopographic surveytotal stationsviewvolumewalkingyoung
Categories: People, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist