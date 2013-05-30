Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
asparagus on the white background components isolated natural right nurture dining healthy green consumption feeding component straight live healing plain array produce nourishment level nutritious sw
Photo Formats
3072 × 2048 pixels • 10.2 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.