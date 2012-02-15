Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Ask an expert with stars and question mark sign icon on modern smart mobile phone screen on wooden table over city tower, street, expressway and skyscraper, Business communication online concept
Question mark icon on modern smart phone screen on wooden table over city tower, street and expressway, Customer support concept
Open 24 hours icon on modern smart mobile phone screen on wooden table over city tower, street, expressway and skyscraper, Business full time service online concept
Document flat icon on modern smart mobile phone screen on wooden table over city tower, street, expressway and skyscraper, Business communication online concept
Modern smart phone with blank blue screen on wooden table over city tower, street and expressway
Webinar flat icon on modern smart mobile phone screen on wooden table over city tower, street, expressway and skyscraper, Business seminar online concept
Excellent smiling face rating icon on modern smart mobile phone screen on wooden table over city tower, street, expressway and skyscraper, Customer service evaluation and feedback rating concept
Truck delivery flat icon on modern smart mobile phone screen on wooden table over city tower, street, expressway and skyscraper, Business transportation online concept

See more

1430034497

See more

1430034497

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135779129

Item ID: 2135779129

Ask an expert with stars and question mark sign icon on modern smart mobile phone screen on wooden table over city tower, street, expressway and skyscraper, Business communication online concept

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5846 × 4370 pixels • 19.5 × 14.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 748 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 374 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

G

grapestock