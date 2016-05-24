Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Asian young woman with black headband standing on the tennis court and holding tennis racket. High quality photo
Push yourself again and again. Portrait of young female tennis player sitting on a court after match
Smiling girl with a racket on the tennis court
Young tennis player hitting ball on a sunny day
Medium shot woman on tennis court
Sideways young woman playing tennis
Back view of tennis woman on court with rocket
Sideways young woman playing tennis

See more

1472557757

See more

1472557757

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136993975

Item ID: 2136993975

Asian young woman with black headband standing on the tennis court and holding tennis racket. High quality photo

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aleksandr Guskov

Aleksandr Guskov