Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Asian young stressed sick frowning face female model in casual outfit waking up in morning sitting on bed in bedroom holding hand on belly tummy having uncomfortable painful stomachache menstruation.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4131 × 5518 pixels • 13.8 × 18.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
749 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG