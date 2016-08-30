Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Asian young pretty woman with black headband sitting on the sport stadium with the tennis racket and balls. Sport outdoors. High quality photo
Young woman playing tennis on clay. Forehand.
cowgirl evening posing at country road
Sports girl with bottle of water in hand on basketball court
Colorfully dressed pickleball player with her eye on the ball
Young tennis player on the court
Girl playing tennis on the court

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136993953

Item ID: 2136993953

Asian young pretty woman with black headband sitting on the sport stadium with the tennis racket and balls. Sport outdoors. High quality photo

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 6000 pixels • 13.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aleksandr Guskov

Aleksandr Guskov