Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Asian Young Boy Having a good time in swimming pool, He Jumping and Playing a Water in Summer.
Pretty brunette woman in the natural thermal waters of spa
Couple relaxing in jacuzzi of spa center
The man is swimming in the pool
Man swimming on sea beach with bodyboard
Young woman in the swimming pool
uropean boy is enjoying his summer holidays. He is sitting and swimming on the blue air floater and looking to the camera.
Young boy kid child splashing in swimming pool having fun leisure activity open arms

See more

1286219638

See more

1286219638

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126051783

Item ID: 2126051783

Asian Young Boy Having a good time in swimming pool, He Jumping and Playing a Water in Summer.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6869 × 4579 pixels • 22.9 × 15.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

R7 Photo

R7 Photo