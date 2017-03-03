Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Asian young beautiful happy sleepy female teenager in casual pajama outfit waking up fresh in morning sitting smiling closed eyes under white blanket on bed in bedroom massaging stretching neck.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6352 × 3984 pixels • 21.2 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 627 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 314 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG