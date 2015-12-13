Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Asian young beautiful happy professional successful female businesswoman in casual outfit sitting on sofa smiling remotely working online during quarantine at home via laptop computer in living room.
Young businesswoman wearing eyeglasses sitting on the city street browsing internet on laptop smiling cheerful
Beautiful young woman working with laptop indoors
Young pretty business woman working on laptop in the office room
Young woman working on laptop pc in office
Portrait of smiling businesswoman using digital tablet in office
Young businesswoman working on her laptop
people, technology and leisure concept - happy young african american woman in headphones with laptop computer listening to music at home

See more

1838430397

See more

1838430397

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138204581

Item ID: 2138204581

Asian young beautiful happy professional successful female businesswoman in casual outfit sitting on sofa smiling remotely working online during quarantine at home via laptop computer in living room.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5751 × 4313 pixels • 19.2 × 14.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Bangkok Click Studio

Bangkok Click Studio