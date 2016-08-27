Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Asian young beautiful happy healthy female sport girl in casual sporty outfit standing smiling holding hand up stretching arm and body exercising training routine yoga pilates practice in living room.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5522 × 3905 pixels • 18.4 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 707 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 354 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG