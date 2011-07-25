Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Asian young beautiful cheerful happy exciting female gamer model sitting on cozy couch smiling holding joystick controller playing fun game via console gaming platform online in living room at home.
Young barefoot female in casualwear looking at her pregnant belly while relaxing on couch among cushions in living-room
Young woman doing a guts pose on the sofa in the room
A young woman sitting on the sofa in the room and listening
Young woman sitting on the couch and showing points
Young woman sitting on the sofa in the room and making a request gesture
A young woman sitting on the sofa in the room and listening
Young woman sitting on the couch and making an OK gesture

See more

1930238843

See more

1930238843

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138204607

Item ID: 2138204607

Asian young beautiful cheerful happy exciting female gamer model sitting on cozy couch smiling holding joystick controller playing fun game via console gaming platform online in living room at home.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5883 × 4412 pixels • 19.6 × 14.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Bangkok Click Studio

Bangkok Click Studio