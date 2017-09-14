Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Asian woman wearing surgical mask while driving car. During covid-19 pandemic wearing a mask when you driving car go to outside leaving home.
Close up of man sitting in the driver seat, pressing buttons on steering wheel, view from behind the driver

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137310417

Item ID: 2137310417

Asian woman wearing surgical mask while driving car. During covid-19 pandemic wearing a mask when you driving car go to outside leaving home.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

WPixz

WPixz