Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102230978
asian woman wearing protective face mask to prevent COVID19 has uterus utltrasonographic diagnosis in hospital - female doctor showing test results to patient on digital tablet
a
By aslysun
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
anatomyasiaasianawarenessbabyborncarecheckchineseclinicclose upcovid19curediagnosisdiagnosticdigital tabletdoctorexaminationexpertiseface maskfemalegynecologistgynecologyhealthhospitalmedicalmedicinemommotherovarypatientphotopicturepregnancypregnantpreventionprotectionresultscreensicknesssignsurgerysymptomtechnologytesttreatmentultrasonicultrasounduteruswoman
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist