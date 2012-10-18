Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Asian woman talking on the phone and working on a laptop with a smiling face, Business Cell Phone Conversations, Working at home, Home lifestyle, Stay home, New normal, learning, Social distancing.
using computer.hand typing keyboard laptop online chatting search form internet while working sitting on sofa.concept for work from home.technology device contact communication business people
Young girl with a laptop. A young girl with a laptop types on the keyboard in surprise. Portable electronics at home
Millennial Girl In Headphones Using Laptop Computer Listening To Online Lecture Studying Sitting On Floor At Home
Technology Concept. Smiling asian woman listening to music, using laptop, sitting on couch in living room. Millennial woman enjoying her favorite song or having video conference call online at home
Young girl with a laptop. A young girl on the couch with a laptop is typing and smiling. Portable electronics at home.
Picture of Asian woman looking at the camera while enjoying time with a laptop and drinking hot tea in the apartment
Girl In Headset Making Video Call Using Laptop Computer Sitting On Couch At Home. Distant Work Concept. Selective Focus

See more

1767385283

See more

1767385283

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129558558

Item ID: 2129558558

Asian woman talking on the phone and working on a laptop with a smiling face, Business Cell Phone Conversations, Working at home, Home lifestyle, Stay home, New normal, learning, Social distancing.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

89stocker

89stocker