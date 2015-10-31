Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Asian woman suffering from Skin allergy from Cosmetic and Make up making her skin all over the body red itchy and painful.
Beautiful woman clean skin lifestyle spa treatments cosmetics
Beautiful Brunette Woman Portrait with healthy Hair.Clear Fresh Skin.Smiling Girl Isolated on a White Background.Skincare.Spa.Beauty Model. Studio shot.
Caucasian Girl Smile Happy Cheerful
close up studio portrait of beautiful blond teenage girl.
Attractive woman with blue eyes
Caucasian Girl Smile Happy Cheerful
Closeup portrait of young woman with curly hair isolated

See more

40526722

See more

40526722

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127755015

Item ID: 2127755015

Asian woman suffering from Skin allergy from Cosmetic and Make up making her skin all over the body red itchy and painful.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 2500 × 3040 pixels • 8.3 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 822 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 411 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Anutr Yossundara

Anutr Yossundara