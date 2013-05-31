Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Asian woman sitting on the sofa with a laptop, Looking at laptop screen, Relaxing at home, Working through the Internet communication system, Happy lifestyle, Feel good.
Photo of a young woman at home, relaxing on a gray leather sofa with her laptop.
Young asian woman using laptop while sitting on sofa in living room at home. Copy space.
Beautiful young Asia woman working with laptop in living room
Attractive young woman using laptop computer while sitting on a couch at home
Lifestyle portrait of young attractive and relaxed woman using computer, enjoying watching online movie, working or studying at home smiling happy on the couch. In internet and social network concept.
Pensive Freelancer Girl At Laptop Thinking Working Online Sitting On Couch At Home. Selective Focus, Empty Space
Woman work on computer at home

See more

1400540549

See more

1400540549

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129558570

Item ID: 2129558570

Asian woman sitting on the sofa with a laptop, Looking at laptop screen, Relaxing at home, Working through the Internet communication system, Happy lifestyle, Feel good.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

89stocker

89stocker