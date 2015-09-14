Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Asian woman and asian man exercise in fitness. Healthy couple doing abs exercise together in gym.
Muscular man doing kettlebell exersice with assistance of trainer at gym
push up exercise man and woman
Strongman with naked torso doing push-ups in gym
Man doing plank exercise in modern gym
Confident shirtless athlete doing push ups against dark background.
Fitness woman doing barbell squats exercise with assistance of trainer at gym
Asian couple work out together in gym

See more

1433498456

See more

1433498456

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2122906304

Item ID: 2122906304

Asian woman and asian man exercise in fitness. Healthy couple doing abs exercise together in gym.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5641 × 3765 pixels • 18.8 × 12.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sarayut Sridee

Sarayut Sridee