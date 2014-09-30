Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Asian woman exercises in fitness. Young healthy woman in sportswear is running on a treadmill in gym.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5908 × 3944 pixels • 19.7 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG