Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Asian woman exercise with personal trainer in gym. Young healthy woman doing shoulders workout in fitness with personal coach.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5970 × 3985 pixels • 19.9 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG