Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Asian toddler girl look at camera with smiling while playing piano, Happy back to school concept, Early childhood music education, leisure activity, side view girl kid sitting with piano.
Happy young female in stylish glasses smiling and looking at camera while sitting at cafe table behind window and making notes
Portrait of blond woman working in open space office
An image of Woman at computer
Beautiful young lady in an orange blouse sitting with a laptop by her side and smiling to the camera
happy woman drinking tea in the kitchen at home. Woman at home
Smiling young Asian businesswoman wearing glasses and drinking a cup of coffee while standing in a bright modern office with colleagues in the background
Smiling pretty woman looking at mobile phone and holding glass of orange juice while having breakfast in a kitchen.

See more

1755173669

See more

1755173669

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133210425

Item ID: 2133210425

Asian toddler girl look at camera with smiling while playing piano, Happy back to school concept, Early childhood music education, leisure activity, side view girl kid sitting with piano.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3070 × 2048 pixels • 10.2 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Chatchai.wa

Chatchai.wa