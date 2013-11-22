Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Asian surprised excited rich young little girl shopper in casual overalls outfit sitting holding using credit card in hand remotely shopping from online store via internet on laptop notebook computer.
the child is watching an online lesson.The pandemic is forcing children to study online.The child uses the tablet to learn and communicate with their grandparents. The concept of online education
the child is watching an online lesson.The course is free of charge.The CAVID-19 pandemic is forcing children to learn online.The child uses the tablet for learning and communication, and calls their
the child is watching an online lesson.The pandemic is forcing children to study online.The child uses the tablet to learn and communicate with their grandparents. The concept of online education
School child, sitting at the table with laptop, writing school tasks while homeschooling, while school closed due to Coronavirus
young attractive asian woman who reads a book
Work from home, Asian woman working with laptop computer at home office, Asia female shopping online, Happy girl learning by internet, study online education, e commerce business.
teen girl watching videos on laptop sitting on bed in her room. teenage school student studying online, distance learning, elearning.

See more

1819135403

See more

1819135403

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138204913

Item ID: 2138204913

Asian surprised excited rich young little girl shopper in casual overalls outfit sitting holding using credit card in hand remotely shopping from online store via internet on laptop notebook computer.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6460 × 4039 pixels • 21.5 × 13.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 625 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 313 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Bangkok Click Studio

Bangkok Click Studio