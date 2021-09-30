Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2093012302
Asian senior man holding his injury knee while golfing at country club on summer vacation. Elderly male golfer got knee pain while outdoor sport workout. Senior people medical and healthy care concept
C
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activityageasianathleticclubelderlyexercisefairwaygolfgolf clubgolf coursegolfergolfinggrassgreenhealthhealth carehittinghurtillnessinjuryjapanesejointkneeknee painlegleisurelifestylemalemanmedicalmedicinemuscleoldoutdoorpainparkpeoplepersonretirementrheumatoidseniorsicknesssportsummerswingteetrainingvacationworkout
Categories: Sports/Recreation, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist